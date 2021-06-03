Triple-digit heat is here to stay

Long queues to get on London Eye and boats as Londoners enjoy 14-day heatwave
Newsflare STUDIO
In this clip, people enjoy the weekend heatwave in the area of South Bank, London.
CONTINUE, WITH TRIPLE-DIGITHEAT THROUGH THE WEEKEND.
JUSTENOUGH MOISTURE MIGHT REMAININTO FRIDAY FOR A SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY EAST ANDSOUTH OF TUCSON.
In this clip, people enjoy the weekend heatwave in the area of South Bank, London.
Kobe, Japan (SPX) Jun 04, 2021
A research group from Kobe University has demonstrated that the heat generated by the..