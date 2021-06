5 a.m. Thursday COVID-19 update

WEEKEND AS WELL.DONNA: FEELING LIKE SUMMER.THANK U.YOTURNING TO THE PANDEMICHERE’S THE WEEKLY AVERAGE OF NEWCORONAVIRUS CASES SPREAD ACROSSOUR 9 COUNTY AREA.THE HIGHEST NUMBERS ARE INJACKSON COUNTY AND KANSAS CI,TYMISSOURI, FOLLOWED BY JOHNSONCOUNTY, KANSAS.JOHNSON COUNTY ALSO REPORTS THEHIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF COVID-19VACCINATIONS.THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAILY NEWHOSPITALIZATIONS IS DOWN TO 48.TWO COUNTIES IN NORTHERNMISSOURI HAVE COVID-19 CASERATES AROUND 10 TIMES THE STATEAVERAGE.THE HEALTH OFFICIALSN ILIVINGSTON AND LINN COUNTIESBLAME VARIANTS OF THVIRUSEFIRST IDENTIFIED IN THE U.K. ANDIN INDIA.THEY ALSO SAY A LOT OF PEOPLEREFUSE TO WEAR MASKS.THERE HAVE BEEN SEVELRAOUTBREAKS FROM CHURCHES,BUSINESSES, AND AMONG FAMILIES.WELL, RESEARCHERS ARE LOOKINGFOR VOLUNTEERS IN A ONE OF AKIND COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL.THE NATIONAL INSTITUTEF OALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASESHAS STARTED PHASE ONE OF A TRIALTO TEST WHETHER IT’S SAFE TO MIXVACCINES FROM DIFFERENTMANUFACTURERS.THEY HOPE TO FIND 150VOLUNTEERS.THEY SAY THATOL VUNTEERS MUST BE18 YEARS OLD OR OLDER.IF YOU THINK THIS IS YOU, IFYOU’RE INTERESTED, YOU CAN APPLYAT CLINICALTRIAL.GOV.NOW IN MANHATTAN, KANSAS, MASKSARE OPTIONAL AT K-STATE.THIS ALSO INCLUDES SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES.MASKS ARE ONLY REQUIRED AT THEHEALTH CENTER AND ON UNIVERSYITSHUTTLES.THE UNIVERSITY IS ENCOURAGINGANYONE WHO HAS NOT RECIEVEDTHEIR VACCINE THAT THEY WEAR AMASK.THE HEALTH CENTER IS OFFERINGTHE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINEUNTIL JULY0.

3PLATTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWANTS TO MAKE SURE YOUR CHILDRENARE READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOLYEAR.IT’S HOSTING A BACK TO SCHOOLEVENT IN RIVERSIDE TO MAKE SUREYOUR KIDS ARE UP-TO-DATE ONTHEIR REQUIRED SOOCHLIMMUNIZATIONS.YOU DO NOT NEED TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT.E THLOCATION IS ON YOUR SCREEN.THEY WILL ALSO BE OFFERING THECOVID-19 VACCINE, FREE SPORTSPHYSICALS, AND DRIVINGSIMULATIONS.STUDENTS IN THE H 8TGRADE AND UPARE W