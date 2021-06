Three Texas A&M professors say only 42% of Americans view a clear divide between fact and opinion in the news.

Tonight to make ends meet.researchers say they foundthe public trust in localview a clear divide betweeand the news.

After workinnewspapers can cut out polopinion pages and removingif local newspapers couldbread and butter to the exget kind of polarizing figsome of the national partyUm local newspaper contentopinion page or the news pcan, it might help kind oftrend of polarization acro