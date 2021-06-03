Get gunman off the streets, pleads grandmother of two-year-old shooting victim

A woman who saw her two-year-old grandson shot in the head has said a fear of being accused of “snitching” could be the reason people are not coming forward with information about the incident.Lillian Serunkuma’s grandson was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and doctors told his family that the bullet missed a crucial artery by just 1mm.
California fireman kills coworker in shooting
Reuters - Politics
A firefighter shot one colleague to death and severely wounded another at their Los Angeles County firehouse on Tuesday, before the..