Get gunman off the streets, pleads grandmother of two-year-old shooting victim
A woman who saw her two-year-old grandson shot in the head has said a fear of being accused of “snitching” could be the reason people are not coming forward with information about the incident.Lillian Serunkuma’s grandson was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and doctors told his family that the bullet missed a crucial artery by just 1mm.