WEB EXTRA: Body Camera and Aerial Video Of Shootout With Two Teenagers In Volusia County

Florida authorities released body camera and aerial video of a shootout with two teenagers in Volusia County.Police say the 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl broke into a house which contained three firearms. Deputies surrounded the home and tried to talk with the two suspects.

However, the girl came out, threatening to kill the sergeant, and then started firing a weapon.Officers responded by shooting back and injured the teen girl who's in stable condition.