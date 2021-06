Maharashtra: 5-Level unlock plan announced| Local Train to remain shut| Covid-19| Oneindia News

Maharashtra, the state hit worst by Covid, has decided on a 5-level unlock strategy as the Covid numbers in the state slowly recede.

Lockdown can be lifted completely in districts categorised as Level 1, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation minister told reporters this afternoon.

There are 18 districts in the first level including Thane.

Level 5 has been dubbed the Red Zone, which will be under complete lockdown.

#Maharashtra #MahaUnlock #Covid19