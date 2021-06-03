Picking The Right Mushroom For Every Recipe - The Big Guide

Join Chef Adrienne Cheatham for a deep dive into everything you’d ever need to know about cooking with mushrooms. What’s the best preparation for each variety?

Which can swap in and out of recipes with ease?

Chef Adrienne will break it all down, giving you the knowledge and confidence you need to be successful in all your mushroom endeavors.

Special thank you to Smallhold for providing mushroom grow kits for this episode.

To check out their grow kits or purchase other mushrooms they grow head to https://www.smallhold.com/