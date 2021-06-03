Drug Dealers Sentenced for Cocaine Bust After Dangerous Pursuit

Two drug dealers were caught with 5kgs of cocaine after speeding past a police car on a motorway hard shoulder.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Two drug dealers were caught with 5kgs of cocaine after speeding past a police car on a motorway hard shoulder.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
This is the dramatic moment two drug dealers were caught with 5kgs of cocaine after they sped past a police car in their £100,000..
President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress say climate change is the most serious problem facing the United States, and have..