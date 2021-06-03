Daily Dividend Report: CLX,LNC,SEIC,UHT,PFLT

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.11 to $1.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Aug.

13, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2021.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its stockholders through regular dividends.

The company has increased its dividend for nearly 20 consecutive years and has paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years - ever since it became independent again following a decade of outside ownership.

Lincoln Financial Group announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on the corporation's common stock.

The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments on June 2, 2021 declared a dividend of $0.37 per share.

The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 14, 2021, with a payment date of June 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $316 million.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.70 per share on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares its monthly distribution for June 2021 of $0.095 per share, payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2021.

The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

The final specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.