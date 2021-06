Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore And Cast Talk 'Spirit Untamed'

Jake Gyllenhaal leads an ensemble cast with Julianne Moore in the new animated film "Spirit Untamed", a spin-off of the Netflix series "Sprit Riding Free".

While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the cast reveals they finally get to meet each other in person after recording their individual vocals remotely during the ongoing health crisis.