AMC Stock Tanks After Company Files To Sell 11 Million Shares

On June 3, AMC Entertainment filed to sell 11.5 million shares of the company's stock.

Giving up a big gain, shares of AMC dropped by 7% in premarket trading following the news.

CNBC reports that the company plans to use profit from the stock sale for “general corporate purposes,” .

Which could include paying off existing debt and acquiring new assets.

We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last.

, AMC, via SEC filing.

On June 2, the company launched AMC Investor Connect for its retail investors, .

Providing them with exclusive promotions like a free tub of popcorn and direct communications with CEO Adam Aron.

