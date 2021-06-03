This supersonic jet can travel across the pond in under 4 hours

United Airlines will purchase 15 supersonic jets from Denver-based company Boom Supersonic.
With the proper safety, operating, and sustainability requirements, United plans to have the jets fully operational by 2029.
Boom's supersonic jet, Overture, is so fast that it could fly Newark to London three-and-a-half hours, United said.