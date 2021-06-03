Facebook Q&A: Navigating Car Insurance Costs

People are flocking to the Sunshine State right now for a variety of reasons.
That means more drivers on the road, and more chances for you to be involved in a vehicle accident.
Is your insurance coverage up to speed?
People are flocking to the Sunshine State right now for a variety of reasons.
That means more drivers on the road, and more chances for you to be involved in a vehicle accident.
Is your insurance coverage up to speed?
An image shared on Facebook by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy lays the blame on rising costs at the feet of the president...