First Solar Eclipse of 2021 Will Produce a 'Ring of Fire' in the Sky

The partial solar eclipse will occur in North America during the early morning hours of June 10.

The "ring of fire" effect will be visible to viewers in a narrow strip of Canada, .

As well as Siberia.

The "ring of fire" — or annular solar eclipse — is a result of the moon eclipsing all of the sun except for the very outer edges.

This time around, the "path of annularity," which marks where the "ring of fire" is visible on earth, is mostly uninhabited by humans.

But the eclipse will definitely be visible to most of North America and much of Europe.

Good places to see this phenomena are around Thunder Bay, Sault Ste.

Marie, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City and Atlantic City, Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, via CNET