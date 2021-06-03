Portugal removed from green travel list

Portugal will be added to the UK’s amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation and rising cases.The holiday hotspot, including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, will be removed from the green list exempting the need to quarantine on return from 4am on Tuesday.
Shapps warns of new Covid mutation as Portugal is removed from green travel list
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation..