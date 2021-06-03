Mom gives fiancée the silent treatment after he refuses to buy their 3-year-old a phone

This dad refused to get his 3-year-old daughter a cell phone, and now his fiancée is giving him the silent treatment!

.The parent shared his predicament with Reddit’s “Am I the A*******” forum, to get the ultimate judgement call from the Internet.According to the poster, his fiancée often gives her cell phone to the child to play with, but now wants to buy their daughter a phone.The dad suggested buying the child an educational learning tablet instead.The poster’s fiancée didn’t respond well, saying that he needed to “loosen up”.The poster had one simple question: was he in the wrong for not wanting his 3-year-old to have a fully-functioning cell phone?.Most Redditors who responded agreed with the dad