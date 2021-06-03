5 easy 10-minute meals

When you’re short on time but big onappetite, a quick meal is a dream come true.Here are 5 easy and delicious10-minute meals on TikTok.1.

This quesadilla is loaded with veggies andprotein via black beans, so it will definitely giveyou the nutrients you need at the end of the day.Add lots of cheese and dip in your favoritehot sauce for a well earned dinner.2.

This 10-minute pasta is almost too goodto be true.

This spinach pesto pasta is lean,grean, and packed with protein.3.

This garlic shrimp is super easyto make and full of flavor.Make sure to sprinkle on your favoriteseasoning and serve those babies on a bed ofrice for a dinner the whole family will love.4.

Most of this dinner prep will be chopping veggies,but don’t forget to grill your chicken and begenerous with your favorite barbecue sauce.5.

The main ingredient in this meal is canned sardines.The filmer fries them up (in the sauce that comes in thecan) with some onions, chilis, and seasoning.Serve with veggies and ricefor a well-rounded inner