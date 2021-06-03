Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 5,274
The Government said a further 5,274 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the highest single-day figure since March 26.A further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 127,812.