Injury blow for England as Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for Euro 2020
Injury blow for England as Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the European Championship after suffering a thigh injury in Wednesday’s friendly win over Austria.The Liverpool defender limped off in the closing stages of the 1-0 victory, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate offering a grim prognosis immediately after the game.