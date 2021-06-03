Injury blow for England as Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the European Championship after suffering a thigh injury in Wednesday’s friendly win over Austria.The Liverpool defender limped off in the closing stages of the 1-0 victory, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate offering a grim prognosis immediately after the game.
Fans disagree with Gary Lineker's Trent Alexander-Arnold tweet after Euros blow
Daily Star
Gary Lineker shared his disappointment at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold being ruled out of Euro 2020 on Twitter after the..