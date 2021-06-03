Bill Gates Is Building a Next-Generation Nuclear Reactor in Wyoming

Bill Gates , Is Building a Next-Generation Nuclear Reactor in Wyoming.

On Wednesday, the governor of Wyoming said that Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company, , TerraPower, LLC.

And PacifiCorp will launch , the first Natrium reactor , in the state on the site of a retiring coal plant.

Reuters reports that, Advanced reactors, .

Which run on different fuels, than traditional reactors.

May provide a critical carbon-free technology.

States are striving to cut emissions that cause climate change.

TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, .

Said that the Natrium demonstration plant... ...would cost about $1 billion and seven years to develop