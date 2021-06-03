Bill Gates , Is Building a Next-Generation Nuclear Reactor in Wyoming.
On Wednesday, the governor of Wyoming said that Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company, , TerraPower, LLC.
And PacifiCorp will launch , the first Natrium reactor , in the state on the site of a retiring coal plant.
Reuters reports that, Advanced reactors, .
Which run on different fuels, than traditional reactors.
May provide a critical carbon-free technology.
States are striving to cut emissions that cause climate change.
TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, .
Said that the Natrium demonstration plant... ...would cost about $1 billion and seven years to develop