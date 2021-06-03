Security camera captures baby's strange sleeping behavior during the night: 'RIP my hair'

A family's security camera has captured the strange — and hilarious!

— way their baby sleeps, and TikTok can't get enough!.With a Wyze camera recording directly above her bed, mom and TikToker @sumala.cwong was able to film her nightly co-sleeping ritual with her little one .In the footage, we see Mom and baby comfortably snuggled up in bed — and right away, her little one starts rolling and flailing about.He climbs on Mom's face, pulls her hair, and even "twerks" atop her head (according to some comments).After 30M views, this hilarious TikTok video has racked up a ton of entertaining comments."That baby did everything but go to sleep," one user wrote.And it seems @sumala.cwong isn't the only parent struggling with bed-sharing, .which promotes bonding and helps both babies and parents sleep easier, according to Cornell University."That baby is twerking all over your face.

I feel ya though.

My daughter is 3 and this is my nights," one user commented