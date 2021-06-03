America The Motion Picture Movie (2021)

America The Motion Picture Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble-rousers -- including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo -- to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution.

Who will win?

No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding... uh, Fathers.

Directed by Matt Thompson starring Channing Tatum, Killer Mike, Jason Mantzoukas, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Max Trujillo, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Judy Greer, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates release date June 30, 2021 (on Netflix)