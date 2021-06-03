PAW Patrol Movie

PAW Patrol Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty.

Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

Directed by Cal Brunker starring Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Brisbin release date August 20, 2021 (in theaters and on Paramount Plus)