Josh Kelley Talks New Unplugged Album and Life at Home with Wife Katherine Heigl and Their Three Kids

We caught up with Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley from his home studio at his family's horse ranch, just outside of Park City, Utah.

The Georgia native and his wife of almost 14 years, actress Katherine Heigl and their three children opted for a more private life out of the spotlight, while continuing to balance work, family life, and a farm.

Kelley's latest work, Unplugged From Upstream Studios, an 11-track acoustic album of some of his fan favorites, brings new life and emotion to the familiar songs.

He told us all about it and more.

This is a LifeMinute with Josh Kelley.