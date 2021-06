California workers may have to keep masks on well past the state's reopening on June 15.

Kimberly: VACCINATE OR NOT.CALIFORNIA WORKERS MAY HAVE TOKEEP THEIR MASKS ON WELL PASTTHE JUNE 15 REOPENING DATE.LINDSEY: THIS HOUR STATEREGULATESSORS ARE EXPECTED TOVOTE ON A NEW SET OF RULES FORCALIFORNIA WORKPLACES.DDEREKSTAAHL IS GOING IN-DEPTH ON ARULE THAT WILL AFFECT EVERYWORKPLACE IN THE STATE.