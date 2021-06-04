A is for apple.
B is for bumblebee.
C is for cake.
D is for dog.
E is for egg.
And F....F is for Fail!
And F is for Fun!
Which makes F the funniest letter in the alphabet!
This hilarious compilation gets an F for fails and funny!
A is for apple.
B is for bumblebee.
C is for cake.
D is for dog.
E is for egg.
And F....F is for Fail!
And F is for Fun!
Which makes F the funniest letter in the alphabet!
This hilarious compilation gets an F for fails and funny!
Spectators were left soaked after a ship launch in Leer, Germany, generated a huge wave.
If UAE win and Vietnam fail to beat Indonesia in the other match tonight, the home team will take the top spot