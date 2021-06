The God Committee Movie

The God Committee Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life-saving heart.

Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision.

Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, with Dan Hedaya and Colman Domingo Directed by: Austin Stark Release Date: 7/2/21