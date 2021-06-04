The difference between being "not racist" and antiracist | Ibram X. Kendi

There is no such thing as being "not racist," says author and historian Ibram X.

Kendi.

In this vital conversation, he defines the transformative concept of antiracism to help us more clearly recognize, take responsibility for and reject prejudices in our public policies, workplaces and personal beliefs.

Learn how you can actively use this awareness to uproot injustice and inequality in the world -- and replace it with love.

(This virtual interview, hosted by TED's current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers and speaker development curator Cloe Shasha, was recorded June 9, 2020.)