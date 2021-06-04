Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika's Photos Clicked Again | Netizens Angry

Angry netizens have yet again blasted paps for clicking photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.
Anushka and Vamika were clicked at Mumbai airport last night with Virat and the Indian team.
Angry netizens have yet again blasted paps for clicking photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.
Anushka and Vamika were clicked at Mumbai airport last night with Virat and the Indian team.
Kangana Ranaut responds to Thalaivi's OTT platform release by Indirectly taking a dig at Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli..