Doorbell camera captures fatal aircraft crash near Las Vegas, US

The footage from October 2020 shows the aircraft gradually descend before crashing into the ground.

A resident's doorbell camera captured the fatal moment a small aircraft crashed near Las Vegas, US.

A large explosion is then seen before smoke rises into the air.

Christopher Hines, whose camera caught this footage, said: "A small aircraft was having engine problems after leaving the North Las Vegas Airport.

One engine failed and the pilot was trying to turn to land at McCarran Airport when the plane crashed.

Two people died in the crash."