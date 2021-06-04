Man left speechless as his friends surprise him while on holiday in Jamaica

Savannah Lavender filmed as her husband's mates snuck up behind him.

She said: "I took my husband to Jamaica for his birthday and surprised him with his two best friends whom he hadn’t seen in months." She called this surprise the "best planning I've ever done," and that is evident from her partner's awe-struck reaction.

This footage was filmed in June 2019.