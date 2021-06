Student leader at Tiananmen: This is one of the darkest times in Hong Kong

For the second year in a row, pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are banned from organizing an annual candlelight vigil that remembers the bloody crackdown in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

Wu’er Kaixi, one of the main student leaders of the protests, spoke with CNN’s Will Ripley in Taiwan on China’s growing influence, and what he thinks the Western world should do to protect democracy.