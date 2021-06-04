Flood threat for Texas and Louisiana while heat builds East

There is welcome drought relief for the Carolinas today and a flood threat building across parts of Deep South.
We are also monitoring the record heat in the West.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.
There is welcome drought relief for the Carolinas today and a flood threat building across parts of Deep South.
We are also monitoring the record heat in the West.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.
More rounds of rain as lines of storms continue to push across southeast Texas into Louisiana. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri..