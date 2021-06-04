Chinese man uses masks to cover his whole face on train

A man used masks to cover his whole face on a train in southern China.

The bizarre video, filmed in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on May 31, shows a man wearing two face masks to cover his whole face with only two holes in one of the masks for his eyes.

According to reports, six new coronavirus cases emerged in Guangzhou City on Thursday (June 3).

The video was provided by local media with permission.