Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 5, 2021

Indian couple escape through window after finding king cobra in their home

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 04:04s 0 shares 1 views
Indian couple escape through window after finding king cobra in their home
Indian couple escape through window after finding king cobra in their home

A couple living in Mayurbhanj, eastern India, escaped from their home through the window after finding a king cobra lurking.

Okil Munda's 2-year-old son had stumbled upon the snake near the door.

A couple living in Mayurbhanj, eastern India, escaped from their home through the window after finding a king cobra lurking.

Okil Munda's 2-year-old son had stumbled upon the snake near the door.

The family then exited the house through a window to avoid crossing paths with the venomous snake.

Snake catcher Krushnachandra Gochayat arrived at the house and managed to grab the reptile.

It was later released in a nearby forest.

Subhendu Mallik, General Secretary of Snake Helpline, said: "The couple were in danger.

An 8-feet long king cobra had enough neurotoxic venom to kill the entire family."

Explore