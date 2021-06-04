'What's the wurst that could happen?' Timelapse shows shocking three-week-decay of a sausage

This funny timelapse shows what happens to a sausage if it is left on its own for nearly three weeks.

In this timelapse, Martin Klein, from Noerten-Hardengberg in Germany, records the meat going from appetite-inducing to stomach-churning as mould grows on it over a period of 20 days, rendering it completely inedible.

He said: "Just a sausage being alone for too long.

Watch as the mould keeps growing on it.

As the Germans would say, 'This is the 'wurst' timelapse we've ever seen.'"