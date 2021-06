Hello, summertime! Weekend temps in Kansas City will be near 90

IS MY -- I AM HAPPIER GOINGSTRAIGHT.WE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL, CLEAR SKYAT SUNRISE, SUNRISE IS NOT UILNTBEFORE 6:00, BUT FIRST LIGHT,YOU CAN SEE HOW BEAIFUTUL IT IS,60 DEGREES CURRENTLY WITH ASOUTH BY SOUTHWEST WIND, 85 INLIBERTY, 60 IN OVERLAND PARK, 60IN OLATHE, 62 THIS MORNING INPARKVILLE, OUR HIGH TOD,AY 8876-DEGREES, REAL WARM AFTERNOON ANDNOTICED THAT HUMIDITY INCREASINGAS WELL.AGAIN,IK LE YESTERDAY, THE REALHEAT IS BARRED THIS THEIN NORTHWHEER THEY WILL HAVERECORD-BREAKING TEMPERATURESPOSSIBLE AGAIN TODAY IN MONTAANAND NORTH DAKOTA, BUT FINALLY,THEY WILL GET CLOUDS ANDAIN.

RUNFORTUNATELY, THEY HAVE A RISKOF SEVERE STORMS LATER THISAFTERNOON.IN KC, MOST OF US REMAIN SUNNY,HOWEVER, LATER TSHI AFTERNOON, AFEW CLOUDS WILL DEVELOP, MAINLYALONG AND EAST OF I-35 ANDWITHIN THOSE THICKER CLOUDS,THERE WLIL BE A FEW SPRINKLESR OVERY LIGHT SHOWERS, BUT IT ISNOT LIKELY THAT THIS WILL IMPACTYOUR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.THE CHANCE OF RAIN IS VERY LOWTODAY, I JUST WANTED TO SHOW YOUWHERE THAT MAY SET UP LATER THISAFTERNOON.SO, WE WILL ADD A SLIGHT CHANCEOF A SHOWER THIS AFTERNOON, ANDA CHANCE, IF YOU WANT APERCENTAGE, 10%.IT IS QUITE LOW AND OUT OF FEARBEFORE THAT ROYALS TAKE THEFIELD TONIGHT -- AND IT IOUTSOF HERE BEFORE THE ROYALS TAKETHE FIELD.SUNDAY’S GAME, A CHANCE OFTHUNDERSTORMS,