Police and Wildlife Officials Rescue Baby Deer From Net

Special thanks to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Steve Swiertz for his efforts in rescuing a young buck caught up in a soccer net.

Lieutenant Fuller and Officer Metanova initially observed the soccer net tangled around the deer's nose but still affixed to the post, causing it distress and impeding its ability to breath as it thrashed around.

Needing some reinforcements from the white-tailed deer specialists, in came Warden Swiertz.

Using brute force and surgeon-like cutting techniques, he was able to safely cut the soccer net and free the deer.

Officer Metanova then juked out the young buck as it charged in her direction and scampered off into the woods.

Credit to 'Village of Bayside Police Department'.