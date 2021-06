Sushant's sister Meetu: Family hasn't authorised donations, movie, book, merchandise in his name

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh on Thursday warned fans against funds being raised in the late actor's name, adding that the family does not permit "anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise".

