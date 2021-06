Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting their first child

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child.

Aparshakti made the announcement on his Instagram handle.

He shared a monochrome picture which showed him kissing his wife's baby bump.

