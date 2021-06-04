New Study Shows Religion's Affect Amid Pandemic

During the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, .

Religion may have helped prevent Americans from experiencing mental distress.

At the same time, it appeared to also be linked to undermining precautionary safety measures... ... meant to prevent the spread of the virus.

The study, published in 'The Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion,' .

Analyzed data from 11,537 individuals who participated in the Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel.

PsyPost reports that the survey was conducted from March 19 to March 24, 2020, .

Shortly after COVID-19 was declared a global health pandemic by the World Health Organization.

I suspected religious people might not have been experiencing as much distress during the pandemic.., Study author Landon Schnabel, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Cornell University, via PsyPost.

... both because of how they were drawing on religion as a resource and because some religious people didn’t seem to be taking the pandemic as seriously, Study author Landon Schnabel, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Cornell University, via PsyPost.

The research suggests that people who frequently attended religious services reported feeling... ... less anxious, depressed and lonely and had better sleep amid the pandemic.

On the other hand, people who attended religious services more frequently... ... also were less likely to view the pandemic as a threat to themselves or the nation... ... and were more comfortable ignoring safety precautions.

People often see religion as a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s often a double-edged sword and that’s the case again here, Study author Landon Schnabel, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Cornell University, via PsyPost.

It was helpful for people’s mental health but was less than helpful for physical health and addressing the root cause of why people’s mental health was suffering, Study author Landon Schnabel, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Cornell University, via PsyPost