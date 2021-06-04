TikTok trend captures the moments when you just don't know what to say

TikTok — for once — is at a loss for words thanks to the "When you" Invader Zim trend.Invader Zim is a cult-favorite animated sci-fi series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2006.A sound taken from an episode of the show is growing in popularity on the platform.People are using it to describe moments when they've drawn blanks or were put on the spot and can't quite communicate.The audio became popular on TikTok after @x_44l1y4h_x used it in a video.The audio now has over 96,000 videos associated with it on TikTok.It's important to note that the meme is poking fun at brain farts, not stuttering