Pro-democracy activist Alexandra Wong marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Tiananmen Square's anniversary despite a police crackdown.

Wong, known as Grandma Wong, was seen walking with a yellow umbrella synonymous with the 2019-20202 Hong Kong protests.

The elderly woman also chanted "remember Tiananmen." Around 7,000 police officers were deployed to enforce a ban on anniversary events commemorating the Tiananmen Square Massacre.