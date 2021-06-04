Man blown away by girlfriend’s response to his ‘very expensive’ gift

A man gave his girlfriend's birthday present away after her unbelievable reaction.

He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.His girlfriend had wanted a $999 iPhone 12 Pro for a while.

He bought her the expensive phone, but when she saw it, she said she didn't like the color and left.He decided to give the phone to his sister, and now his girlfriend is furious."She got angry and started shouting at me saying that she thought I was joking and that it was HER phone so I had no right to give it away and started stomping her feet"."I lost my cool and told her, 'You are an adult behaving like a child who didn't get their way.

I asked you twice if you wanted the phone and you said no," he wrote."please stop behaving like a toddler.

She stomped her way out of the room and texted me that I was a jerk".Reddit users thought the girlfriend was completely in the wrong."This is a relationship red flag," one person said.

"Girlfriend has no business acting like this and it's only going to get worse," another wrote