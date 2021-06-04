Juhi Chawla fined Rs 20 lakhs, Delhi HC dismisses 5G suit | Oneindia News

The Ministry of Defence cleared a mega project to domestically build six conventional submarines equipped with state-of-the-art technology at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore; The Delhi High Court dismissed the suit filed by actor Juhi Chawla against introduction of 5G technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on her and two other appellants; The Delta variant of COVID-19, first found in India, has now emerged as the dominant strain in the UK and may send more to the hospital than before.

