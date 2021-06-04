United Airlines Buying 15 Supersonic Jets; Could Begin Flying In 2029

United Airlines could make flying to Europe a much shorter trip.
The Chicago-based airline wants to bring supersonic travel back to the skies for the first time since the Concorde was retired 18 years ago.
United Airlines could make flying to Europe a much shorter trip.
The Chicago-based airline wants to bring supersonic travel back to the skies for the first time since the Concorde was retired 18 years ago.
Supersonic flights are on their way back to the commercial air travel market. United Airlines has agreed to buy 15 of the jets.
United Airlines hopes to bring back supersonic travel before the end of this decade -- with an investment in a Colorado company...