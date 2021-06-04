Bitcoin Prices Sink After Elon Musk Posts Breakup Meme

On June 4, Elon Musk posted a meme that appeared to mourn the end of his relationship with Bitcoin.

The meme shows a couple breaking up along with a broken heart emoji and a bitcoin hashtag.

Hours later, he posted another meme of a man saying “I miss you” to a graph that seemingly showed Bitcoin’s recent price increase and plunge.

Shortly after his tweets, the price of Bitcoin fell seven percent and hit $36,723.

Musk’s meme sent other cryptocurrencies falling as well, with Ethereum dropping eight percent to $2,639.

Dogecoin also tumbled almost 13 percent to 36 cents.

The Tesla CEO has frequently triggered significant cryptocurrency price changes, particularly with Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

In December 2020, Musk sent Dogecoin soaring by nearly 20 percent by obscurely tweeting, “One word: Doge.”.

Bitcoin plunged 12 percent in early May when Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept it as payment