Baby's emotional reaction to her 1st birthday party is melting TikTok's heart

TikTok parent Jade Harmon (@jadeharmon)posted this video of her 1-year-old daughterand it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today.The video starts with the baby girlwalking into a room, where a giant balloonsetup was waiting for her.Featuring silver “Happy Birthday balloons,”some lovely pink balloons, and even aMinnie Mouse balloon, this birthday bashwas a 1-year-old’s dream come true.All it takes is one look at the child’s facialexpression, and it’s easy to see that this celebrationis going to be nothing short of epic.

With a look of pure disbelief on her face, the birthdaygirl can only muster up a single word: “Wow”.“Wow.

Wow.

Wow.

Wow.

Wow,” continuedthe bewildered 1-year-old, before walkingexcitedly towards the balloons.The Internet immediately became enamored withthe pure, unfiltered joy of the child’s reaction.

“The cutest reaction.

Hope she has a lovelybirthday,” wrote one well-wishing TikToker.“This is the cutest reaction ever, you areso lucky,” wrote an admiring commenter