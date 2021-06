Jordan Davis On Working With Hannah Brown, Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis definitely has his fair share of famous friends.

Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the country star talks about working with former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown in the music video for his massive hit "Almost Maybes".

Plus, Davis says it "means so much" to have Luke Bryan featured on "Buy Dirt", the lead single on his new EP of the same name.