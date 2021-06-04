Checking In With Jann Arden

Jann Arden will finally be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 6 during the 2021 Juno Awards.
But first, the music icon checks with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey to talk about the incredible honour and what it means to her.
Jann Arden celebrates her big win at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards for Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News for her special..